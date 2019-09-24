Ryan Thomas pays touching tribute to late friend Charlie Everton following his death Celebrity friends also took to Instagram to pay their respects

Ryan Thomas has shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend Charlie Everton, following his death from cancer. The 35-year-old former Coronation Street star shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram, which he accompanied with a touching message. "You always were that guy Charlie, loved by everyone made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room, & not forgetting that Johnny Depp look you pulled off so well…" He continued: "You did it your way mate!!! Lived the best life you possible could & left some great memories behind that we will cherish forever. My love to all Charlie’s family, you raised a good one you should be very proud. Until next time Charlie I love you brother. #rip."

Ryan Thomas paid tribute to his late friend Charlie Everton on Instagram

Ryan's friends and followers were quick to reach out to the star, with some fellow celebs also paying tribute to Charlie. "A true gent," Ryan's younger brother Scott Thomas commented on the snapshot, while Lydia Bright simply shared three love hearts. Made in Chelsea star Ashley James wrote: "I love you Charlie xxxxxxx."

The sad news comes one month after Ryan and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh announced they are expecting their first baby together. Former TOWIE star Lucy, 28, shared the news on Instagram on her own birthday, posting a photo showing the couple unboxing a Babygro, with her hand tenderly placed on her tiny bump. Lydia Bright – who is also pregnant with her first baby – was among the stars to congratulate the couple, writing: "Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the rooftops. Can't wait for our babies to be best friends."

Ryan and Lucy are expecting their first baby together

Just recently, Lucy teased the gender of her baby in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. Placing an unopened white envelope on her kitchen counter, she told her followers: "OMG my gender results. I want to open it so bad. It's going to kill me. I'm going to hide this somewhere. Can someone pick it up and hide it for me?"

