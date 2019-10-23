Who is Brooklyn Beckham’s new girlfriend? Victoria and David Beckham's oldest son is playing the field

He takes after his dad in the looks department, so it's not surprising that Brooklyn Beckham is popular with the ladies! The model and photographer was snapped with actress Natalie Ganzhorn in Los Angeles on Sunday, days after he was rumoured to be dating model and actress Phoebe Torrance. The 20-year-old and his stunning blonde companion were pictured leaving a party in Beverly Hills. It was clearly getting chilly in California, as Natalie wore an oversized black and yellow jacket and Brooklyn kept things casual in a black jacket and wool cap.

Brooklyn was photographed with Natalie Ganzhorn in LA

The Canadian beauty is 21 years old and shot to fame in Nickelodeon show Make it Pop before going on to star in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and The Stanley Dynamic. She is also a rising star on Instagram, with more than 42,000 followers. The news that Brooklyn is spending time with the actress comes shortly after he was seen with 27-year-old Phoebe Torrance, who looks uncannily similar to his mum, Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn is the oldest of David and Victoria's four children

The pair were reportedly spotted together at the launch party of The Wellington Restaurant and Club in London. Gorgeous brunette Phoebe has had roles in movies Mandy the Doll and Six Rounds as well as playing a waitress on sitcom Friday Night Dinner. While Brooklyn is the Beckhams' oldest child, Phoebe also knows what it's like to have a famous sportsman for a dad, being the daughter of retired professional golfer Sam Torrance.

Whether or not Brooklyn is thinking about becoming more serious with either of his potential love interests is unclear, but he is obviously moving on from his last relationship with Hana Cross. The couple split this summer after a fiery nine months together, which included several public arguments. She has also been looking elsewhere for love and was photographed kissing a new man in Malibu on Tuesday.

