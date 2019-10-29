Country singer's two-year-old daughter dies in tragic choking accident Ned LeDoux's daughter died at home

Country singer Ned LeDoux has confirmed that his two-year-old daughter, Haven, has died at home during a tragic choking accident. In a Facebook statement shared on Sunday, the 42-year-old wrote: "It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time."

Ned and his wife of eleven years, Morgan, celebrated little Haven's second birthday less than six weeks ago. In an Instagram post from September, Ned shared a sweet snap of Haven on her birthday surrounded by cakes and added the caption: "Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one."

Ned shared the sad news on Facebook

Since then, fans have flocked to the comment section of the post to express their condolences, with many writing comments including: "I am so sorry to hear that your beautiful daughter has passed. My heart breaks for you and your wife. I am sending you all love and strength," and "I am so sorry for your loss. Rest in peace little angel."

MORE: Dutch royal family announce sad death of Princess Christina

Ned shared a picture of Haven on her second birthday

MORE: Prince Harry left devastated over friend's tragic death

Ned and his wife also share an older son, Bronson, and the family live together in Kansas. Ned is the son of Chris LeDoux, who was also a country singer and former rodeo cowboy. Chris passed away from cancer in 2005 at the age of 56 and is best remembered as being one of fellow singer Garth Brook's biggest influences. At one point, Ned also played as a drummer in his father's band, Western Underground.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.