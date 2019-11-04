Jennifer Garner transforms her hair – and she looks completely different! The 13 Going on 30 actress was celebrating Halloween over the weekend

Jennifer Garner isn't one to do things by halves, and so when she went to a Halloween party over the weekend – she went all out! The 13 Going on 30 actress transformed her hair for the occasion, rocking a long, black wig for her vampire-inspired outfit. Ben Affleck's ex-wife dyed her eyebrows darker, opted for a bright red lipstick and wore fake fang teeth to complete her look. The mother-of-three shared a video of herself getting ready on Instagram, and many of her fans were quick to compliment her costume choice. One wrote: "Your Halloween transformations are becoming a trend every year," while another added: "That is so cool, good costume."

Jennifer Garner looked unrecognisable with black hair as she got into the Halloween spirit

Fans adore Jennifer's Instagram account as she is renowned for posting fun videos – ranging from her reading to her dog to dressing up to promote good causes, such as saving the bees and cooking with organic ingredients. The Hollywood star occasionally shares insights into her family life on social media too, although she is conscious not to show photos of her children's faces – a rule that many celebrities follow, including Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Jennifer shares children Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben, and the pair have remained on good terms following their divorce. Recently, the doting mum revealed that she made the ultimate sacrifice for her youngest child in the form of sleep after she accompanied him on his Boy Scouts camping trip. The Hollywood star documented their adventure on Instagram and shared a hilarious collage of photos of herself trying to get to sleep in their tent, which had been taken at 7.15pm, 1.00am and 3.35am when she was still wide awake. The actress completed the picture set with a photo of a goblin, which she joked was her for the rest of the day.

Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

Jennifer is a doting mum to three children

She continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, and son Samuel, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

