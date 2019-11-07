Celebrity daily edit: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's adorable new school photos- video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we are delighted to see the new photos that Princess Charlene of Monaco has released of her adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Meanwhile we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Field of Remembrance. And we head to the launch of the National Emergencies trust with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Plus we find out what new milestones Archie Harrison has reached... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
