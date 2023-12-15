Princess Charlene of Monaco could be a Hollywood star in sumptuous velvet gown

Prince Albert, 65, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, have released their Christmas card for 2023 and the family snap, taken by Éric Mathon, is just gorgeous. The royal family look so festive and royal watchers can't get enough of Princess Charlene's fabulous look.

The royal was seen looking poised and elegant in a floor-length sumptuous olive gown. The piece was a figure-hugging style with a cowl one-shoulder neckline and ruching around the waist.

© Éric Mathon Princess Charlene and her family donned their Christmas best

Her jewels were the star of the show. The Princess' chic pixie cut revealed a pair of diamond chandelier earrings and a silver bracelet with flower-shaped diamond-encrusted detailing. The royal's makeup looked so elegant – she opted for a slight flush on the cheeks, a rosy pink lip and a matte cool-toned eyeshadow which placed definition on the outer corner to create a cat-eye look.

Prince Albert looked so dapper in a two piece black suit, crisp white shirt and a festive red bow-tie. Their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, looked so sweet. Prince Jacques snuggled into his mother in a black two-piece suit and green silk bow-tie to match his father whilst Princess Gabriella channelled her mother in an adorable deep purple velvet dress and sparkly shoes.

The family were sat against a festive backdrop of dreams. A grand Christmas tree covered in gold ornaments stood behind them and an arch of gold-painted branches and leaves surrounding two high windows for an opulent feel.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

The family of Monaco are in good company when it comes to this year's chic royal family Christmas card roster. The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a stunning black and white shot with their children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five in a more understated moment. Princess Kate donned a pair of skinny jeans and an open-neck white shirt, matching with her family who looked straight out of a 90s Ralph Lauren advert.

© Royal Household, Spain The Spanish royal family's Christmas card 2023

The Spanish royal family's card was taken on Princess Leonor's 18th birthday. Queen Letizia looked so glamorous in a form-fitting blue dress with adornments on both shoulders and wore her hair tied back. Leonor wore a chic white suit whilst her sister Infanta Sofia, 16, looked so pretty in a blue and white dress covered in dainty flowers.

The adorable family Christmas card release came just days after after the twins celebrated their ninth birthday on 10 December. Prince Albert's eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi took to social media with a sweet tribute to the twins.

© Instagram Jacques and Gabriella turned nine on 10 December

The American actress and singer wrote: "Happy 9th Birthday to my Brother Jacques and my Sister Gabriella! Swipe for more sibling love!" with a sweet photo of the three siblings plus their brother Alexandre, 20.

© Instagram A rare photo of Prince Albert's four children together

Princess Charlene is known to rock elegant attire. The royal dazzled in a sequin-coverned evening gown as she attended the annual Bal de Noel of her eponymous Foundation. The Monegasque royal's elegant gown featured a high rounded neck and long sleeves. The event was held in aid of the royal's fundraising projects for the prevention of drowning and developing the education of children through the values of sport.

© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace The Princess opted for a sequinned floor-length gown

Prince Albert's wife wore the colour of the season when she paid a visit to the residence of Cap Fleur, accompanied by the volunteers of the association Chiens de Coeur, which works with volunteers to train therapy dogs. The royal was seen in a gingerbread-coloured cable knit jumper with a pair of wide-leg trousers in the same hue and a satin neckscarf.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Charlene's honey-blonde hair looked divine against her gingerbread knitwear

