The One Show host Alex Jones made a glamourous appearance at the opening night performance of Mary Poppins on Wednesday. The 42-year-old, who welcomed her second son Kit with husband Charlie Thomson in May, looked delightful in a cherry red coat, which she teamed with a short black velvet number as she posed for pictures outside the Prince Edward Theatre in London. She was also joined by the likes of Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher and his dance partner Oti Mabuse as well as David Tennant, Emma and Matt Willis.

Following the night's proceedings, Alex took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap from inside the iconic venue, alongside the caption: "This was incredible last night! A must see!!! Thank you for having us @marypoppinsmusical." The TV presenter - who is on maternity leave - has been making the most of her time with her sons, Kit and two-year-old Teddy. She recently returned to London after spending some time with her parents in Wales.

Over the past few months, Alex has been updating her fans on her parenting journey since giving birth to her second son. In September, the mum-of-two also shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

