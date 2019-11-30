Strictly's Alex Scott opens up about her love life - find out what she had to say The footballer has been paired with Neil Jones on Strictly this year

She's having a blast competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and while many fans are wondering whether Alex Scott has a special someone in her life, the former England footballer has revealed that is happily single. Speaking to HELLO! magazine alongside her Strictly partner Neil Jones, Alex said: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it." The pair are doing an amazing job on the dancing show at the moment, having made it to week 11 of the popular series.

Earlier this year approaching Valentine's Day, the sports star jokingly shared her frustration online as she posted a couple of selfies on Instagram with a heart filter. "Oh February… when you walk into a card shop to get a birthday card but it's all about Valentine's Day on every shelf," she quipped.

In our exclusive interview, Alex also revealed how Strictly has been a long-held ambition of hers. The retired Lioness, who has forged a new career as a football pundit after winning 140 England caps, said: "I'm a huge fan of Strictly and have dreamt of being on it for years, so I've loved every minute. From the start, I told my friends I wanted to be with Neil. The first time we met, we really got on and when we sat down and talked we had a real connection."

In turn, Neil said: "In the beginning I was just over the moon to have a partner, but I lucked out with Alex. She's got her energy but she's also really calm and I'm the same. Training sessions are like working really hard and being at a spa at the same time. You always want somebody who you can push and who wants to listen and learn, and in that way she's the perfect student."

Although, Alex says her time on Strictly hasn't been without its challenges. "No one can prepare you for the emotions of the show, the highs and the lows," she said. "I've played for England and in World Cups and Olympics, but I have never been as nervous as I am during the results show."

The pair have also faced rumours of a romance between them, but Neil, who split from his fellow Strictly star wife Katya over the summer, was quick to add: "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven't even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly."

Off the dance floor, Alex, who was brought up on an East London council estate by her single mum, is an incredible sporting model for young girls and boys. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE in 2017 and recently joined Sky as co-host of Goals on Sunday. She is also thrilled that women's football has moved into the mainstream.

"It shows how far the women's game has come," she said. "I was lucky that I found a way out through sport. The expectation was that I wouldn't amount to much, so it just goes to show that if you put in the work the opportunities come." Alex added: "I want to show that you can be this strong, powerful sportswoman, but you can also be elegant and graceful. You don't have to be put into a box."

