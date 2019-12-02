Jennifer Aniston is real-life best friends with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, and is the godmother of the star's daughter Coco. And now that she has joined Instagram, fans have been given a glimpse into Jennifer's personal life – and her close relationship with Courteney and Coco. The Morning Show actress recently shared a personal message to Coco after her mum posted a picture of the pair of them on her Instagram account to mark Thanksgiving. She wrote: "Coco! You're growing up way to fast." Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding: "Or am I protecting? I love you deep," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Jennifer Aniston questioned whether she was being too protective towards goddaughter Coco

Fans adored Jennifer's sweet comment and were quick to reassure her that being protective was a good thing. "Yes, protect her auntie Jen," one wrote, while another commented: "Jen you are the sweetest I can't handle this, omg." A third added: "Protecting is a good thing." Jennifer has previously opened up about looking after her friend's children when they were younger, including Coco, and revealed that she makes sure that they always have a lot of fun. "I let them play with my clothes and my jewellery," she told E! News.

Jennifer is extremely close to Courteney Cox and Coco

Jennifer and Courteney have been there for each other throughout the good and bad times, having first met on the set of Friends, where they played on-screen flatmates Rachel Green and Monica Geller. The star previously opened up about their friendship during an interview with More magazine. She said of Courteney: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

Courteney was one of the many people who persuaded Jennifer to join Instagram, and was delighted when she finally opened an account in October. Already, she has 21 million followers, and has been sharing plenty of throwback photos from her days in Friends, along with behind-the-scenes pictures from photoshoots, as well as giving glimpses into her life in LA, both with her famous friends and at home. The star's arrival to Instagram came shortly after Courteney's hilarious dig at her friend for still not being active on the popular picture-sharing site. After the Friends reunion, the actress shared a throwback photo of the cast and tagged all the co-stars who had an account. However, when it came to Jennifer, Courteney couldn't resist poking fun of her by using the hashtag "#seriouslyjen?"

