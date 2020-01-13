Nicole Kidman has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former To Die For co-star Buck Henry, following his death on Wednesday. The Big Little Lies actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of the pair which had been taken from the movie, and wrote: "Many years ago I was given the opportunity to work with a master of screenwriting, Buck Henry, on To Die For. His dialogue, his wit, and his mischief changed my career forever. I'll miss you Buck. You were wickedly funny." Many of Nicole's followers commented on the post, with one writing: "You were so fantastic in this movie, so sorry for your loss," while another wrote: "So sorry Nicole, bet it was fun working with him." A third added: "Iconic performance. And truly what a great loss, he will so be missed."

Buck was the screenwriter for To Die For, which saw Nicole play the role of Suzanne Stone-Maretto at the beginning of her career in 1995. He passed away at the age of 89 following a heart attack, which was confirmed by his wife Irene Ramp. Buck was an incredibly talented writer and actor, who wrote the script for Mike Nichols' The Graduate. He also co-wrote the famous samurai sketches on Saturday Night Live with John Belushi, while other work included Protocol, To Die For and The Day of the Dolphin.

Nicole's tribute follows shortly on from the devastating news that her home in Australia is under threat of burning down in the bushfires. The Others star was close to tears as she attended the Gold Meets Golden event in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes last week, telling reporters on the red carpet: "I'm so distracted right now with everything that is happening in Australia." A representative for the star told People: "Their [Nicole and Keith Urban's] house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it." The actress has been doing everything she can to help Australia, and has donated $500,000 to the fire services. Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared links to local fire services across the country, and wrote: "Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Service who are doing and giving so much right now."

In happier news, Nicole was in good spirits on Sunday night as she attended the Critics Choice Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Big Little Lies. Although the star lost out on the award to Watchman's Regina King, she had a wonderful time at the star-studded event, and looked gorgeous dressed in a strapless belted Armani gown as she walked down the red carpet.

