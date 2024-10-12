When you're an A-list celebrity, you're afforded stylists, makeup artists and designer brands by the shedload, so it's no wonder that many famous faces have had the ultimate glow-up after reaching the dizzying heights of fame.

And while we all, of course, grow and change with each lap around the sun, some well-known celebs look worlds apart from their former selves, so much so it renders them almost unrecognizable.

These following stars are still fresh-faced and youthful, but we can't help but marvel at how different they looked as kids.

Click through the gallery to see the celebrities who were almost unrecognizable in their youth…

Celebrities who looked totally different when they were younger

1 6 Priyanka Chopra © Instagram/@Priyankachopra Priyanka shared this throwback photo How sweet is Priyanka Chopra in this old photo? The actress shared the side-by-side image to her Instagram page and we genuinely didn't recognize her. "So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. "On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a 'boy cut' hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a 'Katori cut' to this. So it was a win. On the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000."

2 6 Chrissy Teigen © Instagram/@chrissyteigen Chrissy looked almost unrecognisable when she was younger Would you have guessed this was Chrissy Teigen as a child? We're not sure we would. Either way, she looks totally adorable. The model, married to Grammy-winning singer John Legend, shared this sweet photo on Instagram along with others and a caption that read: "Memory lane".

3 6 Chris Evans Now a Hollywood heartthrob and Marvel legend, Chris Evans was once an ordinary kid with a big dream. He looks so different with a curtain haircut! Ah, the 90s.

4 6 Calvin Harris © Tom Oldham/Shutterstock Calvin Harris in London in 2007 Okay, so world-renowned DJ Calvin Harris isn't exactly a child in this photo from 2007 but the difference is astounding! A fresh-faced Calvin was 23 years old in this snap and looks worlds apart from his clean-cut appearance today.

5 6 J-Lo © Netflix Jennifer Lopez shared this photo from her childhood in her Netflix documentary Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous faces in the music industry. As a successful actress, singer and all-round-top-tier performer, the 55-year-old has cemented herself as an icon. J-Lo shared this adorable photo of her and her two sisters from her childhood on her powerful Netflix documentary, Halftime, which delved into her career and her journey to the Superbowl Halftime Show stage. We almost couldn't figure out which one was Jennifer! Turns out, she's the one on the far right.

6 6 Ariana Grande © Instagram Ariana marked her 30th birthday with the most adorable throwback Ariana Grande also looked so different as a kid. How cute is this snap from her childhood? She posted the photo on her Instagram to mark her 30th birthday and we love that little Ari is dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz - fitting since the superstar is about to star in the Wicked movie as Glinda. She lovingly wrote to herself: "Hbd, tiny! I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," with several bubble emojis and the number "30" embedded between them.