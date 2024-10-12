Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities who looked unrecognizable as kids: Priyanka Chopra, J-Lo, Ariana Grande and more
Subscribe
Celebrities who looked unrecognizable as kids: Priyanka Chopra, J-Lo, Ariana Grande and more
Split image showing Chrissy Teigen, Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez© Getty

Celebrities who looked almost unrecognizable as kids: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez and more

Chris Evans and Chrissy Teigen looked so different when they were younger

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When you're an A-list celebrity, you're afforded stylists, makeup artists and designer brands by the shedload, so it's no wonder that many famous faces have had the ultimate glow-up after reaching the dizzying heights of fame.

And while we all, of course, grow and change with each lap around the sun, some well-known celebs look worlds apart from their former selves, so much so it renders them almost unrecognizable.

These following stars are still fresh-faced and youthful, but we can't help but marvel at how different they looked as kids.

Click through the gallery to see the celebrities who were almost unrecognizable in their youth…

Celebrities who looked totally different when they were younger

16

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka shared this throwback photo from her childhood on her Instagram© Instagram/@Priyankachopra
Priyanka shared this throwback photo

How sweet is Priyanka Chopra in this old photo? The actress shared the side-by-side image to her Instagram page and we genuinely didn't recognize her. "So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. 

"On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a 'boy cut' hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a 'Katori cut' to this. So it was a win. On the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000."

26

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy looked almost unrecognisable when she was younger© Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Chrissy looked almost unrecognisable when she was younger

Would you have guessed this was Chrissy Teigen as a child? We're not sure we would. Either way, she looks totally adorable. 

The model, married to Grammy-winning singer John Legend, shared this sweet photo on Instagram along with others and a caption that read: "Memory lane".

36

Chris Evans 

Now a Hollywood heartthrob and Marvel legend, Chris Evans was once an ordinary kid with a big dream. 

He looks so different with a curtain haircut! Ah, the 90s.

46

Calvin Harris 

Calvin Harris in Blackfriars, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2007© Tom Oldham/Shutterstock
Calvin Harris in London in 2007

Okay, so world-renowned DJ Calvin Harris isn't exactly a child in this photo from 2007 but the difference is astounding! 

A fresh-faced Calvin was 23 years old in this snap and looks worlds apart from his clean-cut appearance today.

MORE: Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's complete relationship timeline revealed 

56

J-Lo 

Jennifer Lopez shared this photo from her childhood in her Netflix documentary© Netflix
Jennifer Lopez shared this photo from her childhood in her Netflix documentary

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous faces in the music industry. As a successful actress, singer and all-round-top-tier performer, the 55-year-old has cemented herself as an icon.

J-Lo shared this adorable photo of her and her two sisters from her childhood on her powerful Netflix documentary, Halftime, which delved into her career and her journey to the Superbowl Halftime Show stage.

We almost couldn't figure out which one was Jennifer! Turns out, she's the one on the far right. 

MORE: Jennifer Lopez opens up about her 'beautiful kids' Emme and Max and leaning on family during 'hardest time' of her life 

66

Ariana Grande 

Ariana Grande in a childhood throwback shared on her 30th birthday on Instagram© Instagram
Ariana marked her 30th birthday with the most adorable throwback

Ariana Grande also looked so different as a kid. How cute is this snap from her childhood? 

She posted the photo on her Instagram to mark her 30th birthday and we love that little Ari is dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz - fitting since the superstar is about to star in the Wicked movie as Glinda.

She lovingly wrote to herself: "Hbd, tiny! I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," with several bubble emojis and the number "30" embedded between them.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrities who changed their real names

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More