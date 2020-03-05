Jennifer Lopez took some time out from her busy schedule on Wednesday by taking a trip to the beach in Florida. The Jenny From the Block hitmaker shared pictures of herself relaxing in the sun on Instagram, dressed in a white bikini, which she teamed with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat. The glamorous pictures sparked many comments from fans, with one writing: "You look so gorgeous," while another wrote: "Oh my goodness you're so beautiful!" A third commented: "You're glowing!" The Hustlers actress' fiancé Alex Rodriguez also shared photos from the beach on his Instagram page, and was pictured wearing a baseball cap promoting Presidente beer, which he recently became chairman for.

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a day out on the beach

The celebrity couple have properties across the US and spend a lot of time in Miami, New York and Los Angeles. Jennifer and Alex have a happy blended family, and both have two children from previously relationships. J-Lo is mum to twins Emme and Max, 12, and Alex is a dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. Earlier in the month, Jennifer opened up about how they went about bringing their families together during an appearance at Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, and recalled how her twins got along with Alex straight away. When she asked them whether they liked him, they were enthusiastic. "It was like no, they really, they really liked him," she said.

Alex Rodriguez was also soaking up the sun on Wednesday

Jennifer gets on just as well with Alex's children. The Let's Get Loud singer previously admitted that she had received a lovely letter from her oldest stepdaughter, saying that she was happy to be her stepdaughter. In an interview with TODAY, the star recalled: "I got the most beautiful card from Alex's daughter, Tashi. And she told me it's an honour to be your stepdaughter. Again, I start crying. I just feel so blessed to have all the dynamics that are going on with my life right now. You know, and first starting with, you know, creating a family that I've always wanted."

Alex and Jennifer got engaged in March 2019, but are in no rush to get married right away. However, while chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, J-Lo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

