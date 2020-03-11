Fans often comment on Jennifer Lopez's youthful appearance, and it's easy to see where she gets it from! On Sunday, the Hustlers actress took to Instagram to share a rare photo of herself with her mum, Guadalupe, 74, to mark International Women's Day, alongside other powerful females in her life. In the picture, Guadalupe had the most flawless skin, and looked stylish dressed in a sparkly jumper and diamond earrings as she posed with her famous daughter at a celebrity event. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is incredibly close to her mum, who raised her and her two sisters Leslie and Lynda in the Bronx, New York, with her father David.

Jennifer Lopez and her glamorous mum Guadalupe

In December when Guadalupe turned 74, Jennifer surprised her mum by bringing her up on stage at her concert. The mother-of-three showcased her incredible dance moves with her famous daughter as the crowds cheered her on. J-Lo shared footage from the special moment on her Instagram account, alongside a heartfelt tribute. She wrote: "People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

Jennifer with her mum, sister Lynda and fiance Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez's fiancée continued: "You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever. Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator."

Throughout Jennifer's career, Guadalupe has always been incredibly supportive, and has appeared at red carpet events with the singer, and is often in the audience at her concerts and during any live interview that J-Lo takes part in. While Jennifer's parents and older sister Leslie tend to keep out of the public eye, her younger sister Lynda works in the media industry as a journalist. The family meet up as often as they can, and during the festive period, Jennifer shared some lovely photos of them all, along with her twins Emme and Max, 12, at their New Year's Eve party.

