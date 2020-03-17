Penny Lancaster made sure to celebrate her birthday in style before going into self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Loose Women star, who turned 49 on Sunday, gathered her nearest and dearest, including husband Rod Stewart, in Las Vegas on Monday night for a lavish dinner following Rod's final performance in the city after he postponed the remaining dates on his tour due to the outbreak. Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram of her and her friends enjoying a slap-up meal in a stunning room, complete with chandeliers, Penny wrote: "Thanks to all our friends for coming together to celebrate my birthday during the most unprecedented time we have known. Together we stand, together we give thanks and although this might be one of the last get togethers for a while let’s pray we all remain safe and healthy."

WATCH: Rod Stewart performs at the BRITS 2020

Penny's fans were quick to send their birthday wishes, with one commenting on the photo: "Happiest of birthdays to you!! Safe flight back home. Sending you a big hug." Another said: "What an amazing group of people, friends family... nice photo." A third added: "Happy birthday Penny you look amazing please wrap Rod in cotton wool for the next few months."

Penny Lancaster enjoyed a lavish Las Vegas bash for her birthday

The couple revealed on Monday that Rod would be postponing his Vegas shows due to the coronavirus. Sharing a snap of them on Instagram, Penny wrote: "Rods last show in Vegas tonight as the shows next week have been postponed due to the coronavirus." The move comes as the UK government are expected to place a mandatory quarantine on citizens aged 70 plus from next weekend, meaning that Rod, 75, will have to be holed up at home for potentially up to 12 weeks. The government has also advised against all “non-essential contact” with others as they stressed the importance of social distancing.

