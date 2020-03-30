Georgia Toffolo joins HELLO! to bring a weekly dose of good news The Made in Chelsea star will brighten up your week!

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is ready to lighten up your week by teaming up with HELLO! to spread some much-needed good news! Bringing you the most heart-warming, uplifting, happy stories from across the globe, Toff is the face of our new weekly video round-up, guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Toff said: "I am so excited to be introducing Good News with HELLO! I'm going to be speaking to you really regularly so make sure you stay tuned."

Toff joins HELLO! to bring you the best Good News from around the world

"I'm such a champion of positivity and kindness anyway, but now is the time to really harness that and practise what I preach."

The 25-year-old, who was crowned queen of the jungle on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2017, says some of her favourite good news stories include a happy puppy who sprained its tail from wagging it too much. "That’s the best thing I've ever heard," she said.

Tune in this weekend to see Toff's weekly dose of Good News

As well as reading as much positive news as possible, one thing that's made Toff particularly happy in recent weeks is her new puppy Monty, an 11-week old cavalier King Charles spaniel.

"I feel so blessed to have him; he's such a good boy." And despite having had pet dogs as a child, looking after a puppy is new territory for Toff. "He sleeps all night, not a peep, but I'm constantly peering over at him, checking everything is okay. He's so happy and I don't want to be overbearing. But it's my first puppy so I don’t know what to expect."

Join Toff as she brings you her weekly dose of good news this weekend, and visit HELLO!’s new Good News channel now.