Jennifer Lopez recently went on a trip down memory lane and shared some previously-unseen photos with her social media followers, which had been taken during her childhood. The black-and-white snaps were used to illustrate the star's journey to fame, from a young girl growing up in the Bronx to an international star. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker certainly has strong genes too, as her daughter Emme, 12, looks identical to her famous mum in the photos. The images also captured Jennifer's various hair transformations during her youth, which included a pixie haircut and long, wavy hair with a sweeping side fringe. Emme not only looks like her mum, but is taking after her with her incredible singing voice too, having wowed fans with her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Jennifer Lopez as a teenager looks just like her daughter Emme

The Hustlers actress shares Emme, and her twin brother Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Currently, they are self-isolating at home in Miami with J-Lo's fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The family are enjoying spending quality time together during this uncertain period of time, and have been taking part in question and answer sessions on Instagram to help entertain fans. Their house has more than enough to entertain them all - Jennifer has shared footage of them relaxing outside in the sprawling grounds, Max jumping in the swimming pool, and Emme and Natasha making TikTok videos from their home gym.

VIDEO: J-Lo dances in her home gym during coronavirus lockdown

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared a number of photos from her childhood

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 and their children get on incredibly well. Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, the 50-year-old opened up about how they blended their families together during her appearance on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour last month. On the moment she asked her children whether they liked the baseball star when they first met, she said: "It was like no, they really, they really liked him."

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez with Natasha, Ella, Emme, and Max

The Selena star then recalled how her son Max had said something during the early days of her dating Alex that made her even more confident that their families would perfectly blend. "Max even said something, I remember this conversation with him, even though it's like three years ago now. He said something like: 'Alex is the only one who doesn't ever get mad at me.'" Jennifer explained that Max is the one who always gets into trouble at home because he has so much energy, and is constantly running into things.

