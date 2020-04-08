Dianne Buswell has revealed that her parents were meant to be in the UK visiting her, however, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, were forced to cancel their trip. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared a series of photos of her parents as she announced the sad news. In the first, the professional dancer's dad could be seen tucking into lunch in Australia, and the redhead wrote: "My parents would have been in the UK today to visit me! A little throwback to the last time I saw them at Christmas. See you soon dad, love you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals the tips she's taking from Joe Sugg

The second snap shared was one of her mum, and across it, Dianne wrote: "We will be reunited soon and I can’t wait!" The third and final photo was an image of herself and her parents all together, during Dianne and boyfriend Joe Sugg's visit to Australia over Christmas.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share very sad news with fans

Dianne shared the news on Instagram

MORE: Dianne Buswell debuts longer hair and she looks flawless

Dianne and Joe spent the festive season Down Under, and shared many beautiful photos of their time with the Buswell family. The trip marked a huge milestone for the happy couple, who have been dating since 2018. Sharing their excitement on social media at the time, Dianne posted a sweet image of herself and Joe snuggled up, writing on Instagram: "Let the adventures begin." Joe then shared a boomerang on his Stories of Dianne wheeling their suitcases into the airport, captioning the snap: "And we're off!"

In March, the pair announced that they had been forced to postpone their tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been due to hit the road in March and April for 20 performances across the country, but both took to Instagram last month to confirm that the shows would be put on hold.

Dianne, 30, and Joe, 28, told fans: "We have been working really hard on the show and it is going to be great, which makes this extra hard. Rescheduling shows is the last thing we want to do, but these are strange times and we have to keep everyone safe."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.