Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds has broken her silence after news emerged that he has been moved out of intensive care and back to the main ward at St Thomas' Hospital. Boris was first admitted on Sunday night – ten days after testing positive – but was moved to the ICU on Monday after struggling with his coronavirus symptoms. A relieved Carrie, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, posted a picture of a rainbow with clapping emojis following the good news, timing it for the 8pm Clap for Carers on Thursday evening.

WATCH: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Boris is said to be in "extremely good spirits" with a No10 spokesman saying in a statement: "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits." He "continues to improve" after a "good night" and thanked the NHS for the "brilliant care" he has received, the spokesman added.

Carrie Symonds shared this image after Boris Johnson was moved out of the ICU

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a personal message of support to the Prime Minister. In a personal tweet from Prince William, he said: "Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W."

Carrie Symonds is expecting the couple's first child

The Cambridges' well wishes come after the Queen sent a personal message to Mr Johnson's fiancée, saying that "they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery". The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also sent the Prime Minister a private message on Tuesday morning sending him their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Prince Charles, 71, recently recovered from the virus and came out of isolation after seven days last week. Despite testing negative for COVID-19, Camilla remained in isolation at the couple's Scottish home, Birkhall, for 14 days, following her husband's positive diagnosis.

