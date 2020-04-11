Kevin Clifton has hinted at a future project with girlfriend and documentarian Stacey Dooley. Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly star shared a photo of himself leaning on a piano in a rehearsal room, with Stacey standing behind professional camera equipment wearing headphones, suggesting she was directing her partner for one of his first post-Strictly projects.

Kevin, 37, announced in March that he would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years to make way for exciting new ventures. The pro dancer broke the news on social media in a statement that read: "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special. Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley."

Kevin shared the photo on Instagram

Kevin and Stacey are currently self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have even shared with their followers the brilliant way they're spending their time in lockdown. When talking to journalist Steph McGovern in March, former Strictly winner Stacey explained that she and Kevin have been giving virtual ballroom lessons to a lucky friend of theirs.

After being asked about Stacey's recent Instagram post, which saw her looking extra glam in a black strapless dress, the 33-year-old explained: "My pal messaged me saying 'oh can you and Kev give us a ballroom lesson?' and I [said] yeah no hassle." She continued: "So I put the dress on, really went for it, moved the table out the way and Kev was sort of poking fun at me he was saying 'Stace you're talking to them like you've been teaching ballroom 20 years!'"

