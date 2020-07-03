Vernon Kay makes sweet revelation about his marriage to Tess Daly during lockdown The famous couple are parents to daughters Phoebe and Amber

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the UK, both leading extremely busy television careers as well as being doting parents to their two daughters. During a new interview, TV star Vernon confessed life in lockdown has had an incredible impact on his marriage to the Strictly Come Dancing host.

"At first it took a lot of getting used to because we do enjoy our freedoms, the simple things like just nipping to the shop or going out for a beer with your mates and general social gatherings that you take for granted and once they've gone you think, ''Right, what am I going to do?'" he told the Humans of XS Manchester podcast. "The positive thing is that it's enabled us as a family to really get to know each other even better than you would as a family."

The couple, who live in Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, have been married since 2003. Over the years, their relationship has been under scrutiny, with both parties admitting that marriage isn't all plain sailing. The admission comes after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015.

Vernon Kay has been married to the Strictly host since 2003

"When you think about it when you're in a relationship, a working relationship, you wake up, you go to work, you get back and you have your dinner, kids doing their homework, you go to bed. So you only really see each other for four or five hours in a day, if that," the doting dad explained.

He added: "When you're in lockdown and you're spending 24/7 with each other it really gives you the chance to really kind of re-connect and get to know each other better, not better, but you really get under the skin of your relationships with your kids and your missus."

Last month, Tess shared an honest post about her lockdown struggle and many of her fans were able to relate. She opened up about these "uncertain times" and how it's affected her day-to-day life. "Is it just me or does time seem to fly by even MORE quickly when you've got so much more of it on your hands," she told her followers.

Tess and Vernon's daughters Phoebe and Amber on the beach at sunset

"Still struggling a bit with the disconnection from my usual routines and the unpredictability of everything at the moment; but have also been focusing on using the time productively and positively (yoga, writing, cleansing the home, cleansing my mind with meditation, tutoring, den making, and occasional kitchen dancing...)"

However, Tess revealed that she was looking ahead to the future once lockdown life is over, writing: "Keeping the faith that brighter days are hopefully just around the corner. I feel like we have worked SO hard together to get through this. Really hope you're all taking good care of yourselves, sending all the love & positivity I have your way. #fridayfeeling #strongertogether #goodvibesonly."

