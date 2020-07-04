Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal lockdown has been tough on them financially The couple have had to cancel three tours because of the pandemic

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec joined their good friend Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll this week and opened up about life during lockdown, revealing how they have been coping.

When asked how it felt stopping for such a long time, when they are usually incredibly busy with tours and other projects, Janette revealed: "Financially it was tough, we did lose three tours this year. I think emotionally and psychologically and physically for the two of us to have all this time at home, which was never possible because of the schedule we have, has been actually really, really, nice."

Janette and Aljaz opened up about life in lockdown

She continued: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself, he hasn't been online much… he has taken time to chill out. It's been amazing."

Dr Ranj was quick to quiz 30-year-old Aljaz about why exactly he had stayed away from social media, asking him if it had anything to do with his "lockdown hair".

Aljaz stayed away from social media because of his "lockdown hair"

"I heard you didn't want to be online because you didn't want people to see your hair. You had lockdown hair like the rest of us," he told the professional dancer, who jokingly replied: "Yeah, as soon as everything reopens I am going to buy scissors and a comb."

Aljaz later opened up about why lockdown has been harder for him than his 36-year-old wife, revealed: "Prior to lockdown, I decided because 2019 was so full on, I decided to take time off at the beginning of 2020… what a mistake. So, I haven't worked really since Christmas, since Strictly finished. So I've been in lockdown for six, seven months."