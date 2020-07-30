Jeff Brazier really couldn't be prouder of his two boys. The TV presenter is a father to sons Bobby, 17, and 15-year-old Freddie with the late Jade Goody, and often updates fans on their progress. This week, he chose to share a snapshot of his youngest baking up a storm in the kitchen.

Freddie can be seen in the kitchen of the family home, smiling as he pours his mixture into a lined baking tray. "Freds had a bake," Jeff, 41, captioned the snapshot. "Looking forward to dessert!"

It seems baking isn't Freddie's only new hobby. Earlier this month, Jeff posted a sweet snapshot of his son on the golf course. "Father & Son time!" he wrote. "Loved that Fred decided to come with me & try his best on an actual 18 hole course. I think he was happy by the end, if it wasn't for the buggy he'd have lasted 6 holes! Going to glue those feet to the floor next time (or get some more golf shoes)."

Jeff's eldest son Bobby, meanwhile, is enjoying a lucrative modelling career. He made his mark on the fashion world after walking for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, and has been in demand ever since. The teen has admitted he isn't sure if he wants to model full time, however, and so is also completing a marketing apprenticeship.

He said in December: "Modelling has been great fun, I'm loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting. I'm modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I'm not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes."

Jeff has raised Bobby and Freddie as a single father ever since Jade tragically passed away in 2005 at the age of 28. He is now happily married to Kate Dwyer - the couple tied the knot in Portugal in September 2018. In a recent interview with HELLO!, they spoke about how lockdown has strengthened their relationship after experiencing difficulties in the first year of marriage.

"Now we are a million times better because we took the time to invest in ourselves. I am so proud that the two of us have got to the point where things are more straightforward and more simple and easier than they have ever been between us. We are stronger for the two months that we've spent together with time to just focus on one another. Kate and I have had an opportunity to press pause and reset," Jeff shared.

Kate added: "For us, day to day, we have realised how much we love each other's company. Marriage isn't always easy and our struggles were often because we didn’t see each other. Now we are stronger than ever."