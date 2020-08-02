Gemma Atkinson shares emotional video urging fans to help cause close to her heart The Strictly star is passionate about animal welfare

Gemma Atkinson posted a video to social media at the weekend asking for her followers' support with a cause she is passionate about – banning bullfighting. The star's partner, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, is originally from Bilbao, and as she shared with fans, he had alerted her to the fact that bullfighting is set to start up again.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Gemma said: "Gorka's just informed me that bullfighting is starting again in Spain. It's the season for it, he doesn't support it, it's like most British people – most decent British people – don't support foxhunting but unfortunately, it still goes on.

"In fact, the majority of the Spanish people want it gone, which is great that people realise how horrendous it is."

The former Hollyoaks actress then went into detail about how bulls are mistreated before their fights, captioning the short clip: "Love Spain! Hate bullfighting," and tagged the League Against Cruel Sports so that her fans could find out more.

The radio presenter is a keen animal lover who dotes on her two dogs, Ollie and Norman, and became a vegetarian after giving birth to her daughter.

Gemma met her partner Gorka Marquez on the set of Strictly

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, started dating in 2018 and welcomed little Mia the following July. Gemma previously shared on Instagram that she became vegetarian shortly after giving birth.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote: "I haven’t eat any red meat (beef, lamb, pork, duck) since my mid-20s. I saw a video years ago on a slaughterhouse and decided then and there I was done. I continued to eat fish and occasionally chicken, but when I had Mia, something changed."

The star went on: "We went on one of our many walks and passed a farm last year. I saw a chicken with her chicks. Playing with them, caring for them and protecting them, and it just clicked that she was a mother too. How I feel for Mia is how she feels about her babies and I said to Gorka then and there 'I don’t want to eat animals anymore'".

