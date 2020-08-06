Lisa Faulkner stuns in gorgeous on-trend floral headband The John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen star has upped her accessories game

Lisa Faulkner has become something of a style icon of late, with fans desperately seeking to discover where she buys her trendy outfits from.

Luckily, the TV star is a fan of the British high street, even when it comes to adding some jazzy accessories to her never-ending supply of dungarees and jumpsuits.

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner don floral face masks for first dinner date post lockdown

int(100) Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner reveals roots ahead of hair transformation

On Thursday, the actress added some beautiful pops of colour to her muted ensemble, which consisted of a black polo neck underneath a denim jumpsuit, in the form of a gorgeous on-trend floral headband.

Sharing a snap of her recent purchase on her Instagram Stories, Lisa looked extremely pleased with her fashion find.

Lisa Faulkner loves her Oliver Bonas headband

Lisa's specific headband is the 'Floral Print Bloom Bow' from Oliver Bonas, which costs just £19.50. The vintage-inspired floral print features pink, purple and yellow tones, and has won rave reviews from shoppers.

SHOP: Where to get a stylish face mask during the coronavirus crisis

Floral Print Bloom Bow Headband, £19.50, Oliver Bonas

Lisa has been wowing fans with her fashionable purchases lately. Earlier this week, the TV star shared another of her latest fashion picks. "Just to say that my jumper that you are all liking is from Marks and Spencer," she said on her Instagram Stories.

We're not surprised that her followers have fallen in love with the chic knit, which features a classic leopard print and is made in luxury cashmere. Costing £99, it's still available on the brand's website in all sizes, and is winning rave reviews.

Lisa wore an & Other Stories jumpsuit on Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, Lisa shared another fashion update with her fans, this time showing off a chic & Other Stories jumpsuit in a dark denim fabric. "Today's outfit @andotherstories," she wrote, also showing off a pretty pearl hair clip in another post.

Sadly, Lisa's 'Workwear boilersuit' from the high street brand is already sold out in the dark denim, having been reduced from £79 to £55. Keep your eye out in case it comes back into stock, though. But if you're quick, you can get your hands on the cream version which is also in the sale for £57!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.