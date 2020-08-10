Amanda Holden gives update on Simon Cowell's health following bike accident The BGT star broke his back in a number of places

Amanda Holden has sent a touching message to her friend and BGT co-star Simon Cowell. Simon broke his back in a number of places after falling off his electric bike on Saturday. He underwent six hours of surgery. Taking to Instagram, Amanda shared a photo of the pair on the set of BGT, writing: "I've been thinking about my dear friend all day and luckily I'm able to say (with blessing) that he's had his operation and he's doing really well. Chris, Lexi, Hollie and me wish you a speedy recovery and send you, Lauren, and Eric all our love."

The accident occurred in the forecourt of Simon's Malibu home. He has since taken to Twitter himself to reassure his fans. He joked: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

This isn't the first time Simon has suffered a nasty fall. In 2017, the 60-year-old had a health scare after falling down the stairs at his London home, which was caused by low blood pressure.

Simon Cowell has broken his silence following his shock accident

Simon later opened up about the incident during an appearance on Lorraine, telling the TV host that the accident helped him transform his lifestyle.

"In a weird way it was a wakeup call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS, he said. “I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

Simon added that he wants to stay fit and well for his six-year-old son Eric.