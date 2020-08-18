Nicole Kidman discusses major family change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with her country singer husband

Nicole Kidman has given an incredible insight into her family's experience during lockdown in a new interview published in this week's HELLO! magazine. The Big Little Lies star reflected on how it had been a big change for herself and husband Keith Urban, as well as their children Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, as they are so used to being on the road. "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said. "Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Keith had previously explained the family's busy lifestyle during an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are used to moving around

Despite the change, Nicole has never been happier. "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me," she said.

For the majority of the coronavirus lockdown, Nicole and her family isolated at their home in Nashville. However, now the restrictions have been eased, they have now travelled to Australia, where they are working on their various projects over there.

The lockdown has been a big change for Nicole and Keith's daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith is currently promoting his upcoming album, Speed of Now Part 1, while Nicole has began filming her new Hulu drama, Nine Perfect Strangers, which is being produced by her Blossom Films company.

Nicole recently reunited with her mum in Australia

While Down Under, Nicole and her family are staying at their beautiful farmhouse in New South Wales. The gorgeous property boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle, along with 111 acres of land.

Being in Australia has also given Nicole the opportunity to reunite with her mum and sister, who both live there. Recently, the actress met up with her mum Janelle for the first time in eight months. Reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic, Nicole explained: "My mother turned 80 and we missed that, which was really sad. Many people are going through so much right now."

