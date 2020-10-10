Nicole Kidman's daughter gives famous mum acting advice in rare video The actress has two daughters with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently revealed her 12-year-old daughter, Sunday, is hoping to follow in her footstep as a director and she’s already got an A-list actress on her books… her mum!

The Hours actress shared a video of herself on Instagram on Saturday and surprised fans by announcing who was behind the camera.

In the boomerang footage, Nicole is bouncing high on a trampoline with the most incredible view as a backdrop.

But the star of the show was Sunday who apparently gave her mum some pretty harsh advice when it came to her acting skills.

Nicole captioned the post: "Taken right after Sunday gave me the fantastic director’s notes to 'Jump higher mum' and 'look less scared.'"

Her fans loved the video and immediately commented: "So cute," while another said: "So cool Nicole. Sunday will make a great director."

The star is currently in Australia with Sunday and her sister, Faith, nine, while her husband Keith Urban has remained in Nashville.

Nicole was directed by daughter Sunday

Nicole fully supports Sunday’s hopes to become a director and often allows her access to the movie and TV sets she works on.

But due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, she’s not been able to join her mum.

Nicole explained to Marie Claire Australia: "The frustration with COVID is she usually comes on set and watches, but this time she can't due to the COVID protocols.

"It's so sad as a mum not to be able to take her to work with me. But there'll be other opportunities."

Nicole and Keith are currently living in different countries

Nicole and her family spent much of the lockdown together in Nashville until she was able to travel to her home country to see her mother and sister - and to work on her project, Nine Perfect Strangers.

She told Marie Claire that no matter how hectic her and Keith's schedules get, they never leave their girls.

"One of us is always there," she said.

