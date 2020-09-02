Today's Savannah Guthrie shares relatable parenting photo during family holiday The NBC News star is a doting mum to children Vale and Charlie

Today show host Savannah Guthrie is enjoying some much-deserved time off work, and has gone away on holiday with her husband Michael Feldman and their two children.

The NBC News star has shared a very relatable snapshot from the trip on Instagram this week, much to the delight of her fans. Savannah took to Instagram to post a photo from inside her holiday home, showing the table covered in Lego pieces.

"Legocation all I ever wanted," she wrote alongside the picture. Followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "We had many Lego vacations when our boys were little. Great for rainy days and indoor time," while another wrote: "I remember those days!"

Savannah Guthrie shared a glimpse inside her holiday while entertaining her kids

A third commented: "Been there, done that." Savannah was also offered some advice from a fellow parent, who told her: "Separate by colour. It helps!"

The journalist also shared a picture of the sea view from her holiday home, which looks the idyllic place to spend the week. Savannah is a doting mum to children Vale and Charlie, and last month her daughter celebrated her birthday in lockdown.

Savannah and her children are staying on the beach

The little girl turned six, and Savannah shared some beautiful photos of her daughter, including some from the hospital on the day she was born.

The mother-of-two also reflected on becoming a mum at the age of 42, writing: "I believe in love at first sight. And I believe in miracles. "Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

The Today show host with daughter Vale

Savannah's had an eventful few months, making her holiday even more well-deserved. In June, she underwent cataract surgery to correct her vision.

She suffered from a detached retina last year after Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train.

Luckily, the surgery was a success, and Savannah was back at work shortly afterwards, telling co-host Hoda Kotb that she could finally see properly again, and even ditched her glasses in the process.

