Phillip Schofield and Gok Wan reunite after lockdown eases – see sweet photo

By the looks of it, Phillip Schofield and Gok Wan enjoyed a fun night together on Thursday!

Phillip shared a photo of their catch up on Instagram, even suggesting that the pair had a heart to heart.

"We've been planning this since February! Thank you for your wisdom @realgokwan," the This Morning star wrote alongside a photo of himself and Gok smiling from ear to ear.

As the famous pair posed together, Gok could be seen throwing up a peace sign, and the image was likely taken in Gok's kitchen, as to the right of the frame a stylish white deer head was visible, and the How to Look Good Naked star has many similar ornaments dotted around his beautiful home.

In his study, which is painted a rich shade of forest green, fashionista Gok has previously revealed that he has three stag's heads mounted on the wall.

The famous pair enjoyed a catch-up

It's been a busy week for Phillip, who returned to This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby following his annual summer break.

But that's not the only reason doting dad Phillip has had reason to celebrate lately.

Last month, he revealed that his own brand wine has taken a top award!

The 58-year-old told his followers in August: "OMG!! My white wine just took the bronze at the 2020 International Wine & Spirit Competition... considered to be the most prestigious competition of its kind in the world!! I am SO thrilled!! Congratulations @wheninromewine @theiwsc."

Phillip – a well-known wine aficionado – partnered up with When In Rome over summer to develop his range of wines, which features the white Falanghina and a Nero di Troia red wine.

