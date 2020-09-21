Emma Willis's husband shares rare picture of her three children – and they are so grown up! The Voice Kids host shared the sweet picture on Instagram

Matt Willis was one very proud husband and father at the weekend, as he shared an adorable picture of his "skate gang" whilst out in the park.

The very rare picture of the family sees wife Emma scooting alongside her three kids, Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie, who are all riding their own scooters, whilst Matt, who is behind the camera, is following closely behind on his skateboard.

"Always one going the wrong way," the McBusted star wrote across it, making reference to their youngest child, who is riding towards him.

Emma and Matt rarely share pictures of their three children together but have previously spoken about parenthood, with Emma crediting being a mum for helping her gain confidence.

Talking to Cosmopolitan in the past, Emma said: "When you've had kids it gives you confidence – you think, 'I'm a mum. I'm not scared. If I can raise a human being, I can do this.'"

The couple shared a special photo alongside their three kids

Ensuring that they make time for just the two of them, Emma and Matt – who have been married since 2008 – often enjoy spontaneous date nights.

Back in July, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary, the duo headed on a very special date to a drive-in cinema, where they watched Dirty Dancing.

"Date night... #dirtydancing," Emma captioned a photo showing the drive-in entrance. The mother-of-three later shared several photos of the iconic scenes in the film as well as a hilarious clip of her singing along to the Hula Hana song. "A reminder to never sing. Ever," she wrote across the funny clip which was filmed by her husband Matt, who couldn't stop laughing.

Matt and Emma have been married for 12 years

The couple's fans loved their unique date night, but couldn't help but question them after noticing a little detail in the clips.

"Love how you & @mattjwillis both sat in parked car with your seatbelt on lol," wrote one, whilst another one asked: "Love that you both kept your seatbelts on. Was that compulsory?"