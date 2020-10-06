Gwen Stefani throws support behind Blake Shelton following exciting news The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani was one incredibly proud girlfriend at the start of the week after it was announced that Blake Shelton has been nominated for the Male Artist of the Year and Country Artist accolades at E!'s People's Choice Awards.

Taking to Instagram, the No Doubt singer reposted her boyfriend's post, detailing how fans can vote for him.

It read: "Well look at this… thanks y'all for the 2020 E! @peopleschoice nominations for The Male Artist AND The Country Artist! Can't thank y'all enough. Link in story to vote! PCAs."

VIDEO: Blake Shelton talks about marriage and Gwen Stefani

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Your cowboy is a winner!" while another wrote: "Yay go Blake!" A third added: "Hope he wins, he has my vote."

It's a busy month for Gwen and Blake, who are getting ready to step back into the judges' seats on The Voice.

Gwen Stefani threw her support behind Blake Shelton

The new series of the popular singing contest will kick off on 20 October on NBC.

The celebrity couple will compete with each other as judges, along with John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Gwen is returning to The Voice after taking time off from the show and fans are looking forward to watching the celebrity couple go head-to-head on the programme.

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014

When the trailer for the show was released in September, viewers were quick to comment on the couple's chemistry, with one writing: "Favourite couple of all time."

Another wrote: "They totally make The Voice." A third added: "Gwen, you were missed last season, you make the show better."

Gwen and Blake met on the show in 2014, and began dating the following year. Fans adore their relationship, and were delighted when they recently collaborated for the second time on Blake's song, Happy Anywhere.

The celebrity couple with Gwen's son Apollo

Most recently, they performed it at the ACM Awards last week. "I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

