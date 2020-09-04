Gwen Stefani's son Kingston looks identical to dad Gavin Rossdale in beach photo The singer has three sons with her ex-husband

Talk about twinning! Gwen Stefani's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, shared a photo on Instagram with their eldest son, Kingston, and they look identical.

The pair posed for a beach snap in their swim shorts and fans were left doing a double-take because they thought it was the same person.

"Wow, he's your clone," wrote one, while a second branded Kingston, Gavin’s "Doppelgänger".

The teenager is only 14 but is already being called a heartbreaker as a fan commented: "He's gonna steal all the girl's hearts!"

Gwen and Gavin co-parent their three boys, Kingston, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, and they're clearly doing it right because their eldest recently gushed about his Bush frontman dad.

During a Q&A on Instagram Stories Kingston asked what it was like to have a rockstar as a father and he said: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much."

Gavin and Kingston look so alike

Gavin took a screenshot of the comment and reposted it to his Instagram account, and wrote: "My work here is done," followed up with a heart emoji.

The boys split their time between their famous parents’ houses but spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown at their mum and boyfriend, Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Gavin admitted during an interview on Trunk Nation that he really missed not having his boys around.

"I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, eleven days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first, it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

Blake loves parenting Gwen and Gavin's boys too

Blake has also opened up about parenting Gwen and Gavin's sons and confessed to the difficulties of balancing being a friend and a stepdad.

He told People magazine: "That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

