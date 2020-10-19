Simon Cowell pictured walking with son Eric following bike accident – details The X Factor star broke his back at the beginning of August

Simon Cowell has been determined to get back on his feet following his bike accident at the beginning of August, which resulted in the music mogul breaking his back.

And on Sunday, the X Factor judge was pictured taking some steps while out in Malibu with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman.

Simon looked in good spirits as she walked around with his family during a shopping trip, in photos published in The Sun.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell celebrates his birthday with son Eric

The doting dad was seen carrying a shopping bag while holding onto his son's hand, dressed in a grey T-shirt and white shorts, with a protective face mask.

Simon has been resting at his home in Malibu since his accident, and has been receiving round-the-clock care.

Simon Cowell is making a speedy recovery following his bike accident

The America's Got Talent judge has kept a low profile since his accident but his famous friends have been updating his fans on his progress.

Most recently, Amanda Holden opened up about the star's recovery progress during an appearance on Loose Women.

The Heart Radio presenter revealed that she was hopeful that he would be back on TV again in the not so distant future.

"I miss Simon like crazy, I think Ashely [Banjo] is doing a brilliant job but there's a lack of silliness, let's say," she said.

The music mogul celebrated his birthday with son Eric earlier in October

The mother-of-two also told the panel that she had sent Simon a recovery gift to remind him of the UK when he first broke his back.

"When he had the accident I sent him socks, Angel Delight, a book and Lego," she said.

The X Factor star is putting on a brave face

Simon was also captured on camera last weekend as he celebrated his birthday with his family and Terri Seymour, in footage shared on her Instagram page.

When news emerged that Simon had broken his back, the dad-of-one reassured his fans that he was doing okay.

Simon's family are looking after him at home in Malibu

"Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

