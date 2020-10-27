Amanda Holden stuns with spooky hair transformation The Britain's Got Talent judge looks so different

Halloween is nearly upon us, and Amanda Holden is celebrating in style with a whole new hair look! Accompanied by her daughter, Hollie, the TV personality shared a snap of herself looking spooky dressed as a witch, complete with a long black wig and matching witch's hat.

Meanwhile, Hollie, eight, appeared to dressed up as a vampire with blood droplets painting on her chin along. Amanda captioned the post: "What are your plans for Halloween? I’m looking for some outfit inspiration! Let’s make the best of it."

Fans were quick to compliment the look, with one writing: "Hair colour suits you," while another added: "Black hair colour looks beautiful." A third person added: "Really suit the black hair," complete with the love heart eyes emoji.

Do you think Amanda should dye her hair permanently?

Amanda has had a busy time recently, as shortly after Britain's Got Talent was concluded, she revealed a brand new project. The star has signed up to BBC One's upcoming reality show, I Can See Your Voice.

The show, tipped to rival ITV's The Masked Singer, will see a team of two players attempting to guess whether a group of mystery performers can or can't sing. They will be helped by a celebrity trio – Amanda, Jimmy Carr and This Morning's Alison Hammond.

Speaking about her upcoming role, Amanda, 49, said: "I've seen first-hand over my many years as a judge, how acts can shock you with an incredible voice.

"With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!"

