Ruth Langsford shares heart-melting rare childhood photo The This Morning star is still close with her mum

Ruth Langsford's fans were moved on Sunday, when she shared a rare childhood throwback in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

The star took to Instagram to share the special photo, which showed her as a baby with her dad, who died eight years ago.

In the black-and-white snapshot, Ruth's dad was very smart in his Army uniform as he doted on his little girl in his arms.

Baby Ruth looked adorable in a white outfit with matching hat as she gazed off into the distance.

The This Morning co-host captioned the sweet picture: "Remembering all servicemen & women, past & present today - especially my Dad Dennis who served for 27yrs in the R.E.M.E. This is him & me in 1960 #rememberancesunday #lestweforget."

Ruth's fans were quick to share their love for the image, with one commenting: "Lovely photo Ruth. Glad to know you've got wonderful memories of your Dad."

Another wrote: "Bless him. Gorgeous photo of you both xx," and a third added: "What an amazing pic."

Other fans, meanwhile, just posted strings of heart emojis in response. Ruth's dad, who served in the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, sadly died of Alzheimer's.

Ruth shared the sweet photo on Remembrance Sunday

The 60-year-old also lost her older sister Julia last year.

She is still very close to her mum, however, who lives within walking distance of Ruth and her husband, Eamonn Holmes.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and are doting parents to their teenage son Jack, share a gorgeous mansion in Surrey.

Ruth and Eamonn also work together, presenting This Morning on Fridays and during school holidays.

However, Ruth celebrated a solo work achievement earlier this week.

Ruth celebrated her success as at QVC earlier this week

On Thursday, she shared a photo to Instagram which showed her clutching a helium balloon in the shape of a number three, which she captioned: "A difficult time to celebrate but today is my 3rd anniversary @qvcuk.

"Can’t believe the time has gone so quickly!"

