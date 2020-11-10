Jacqueline Jossa celebrates very happy news with fans The actress is going back to her roots…

Christmas has come early for Jacqueline Jossa! The former I'm A Celebrity winner took to Instagram with some very exciting news this week, as she revealed she has signed up to a major West End production.

MORE: Inside Jacqueline Jossa's family home with Dan Osborne and daughters Ella and Mia

Jacqueline, 28, shared a promotional poster of the upcoming stage show A Christmas Carol, confirming she has joined the talented cast. She wrote: "PINCH ME!! MY WEST END DEBUT!!!

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's most controversial moments

"I am so excited to be joining the WEST END cast of @LondonXmasCarol this Christmas! I will be playing Emily in this brand-new, musical staged concert of Dicken's classic - A Christmas Carol, from 7th December this year!

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa returns home to Dan Osborne after addressing split rumours

"With live music from the incredible @thelmto and a wonderful cast including @realbrianconley and @mattjwillis this is the 2020 event that will unite friends, families and loved ones with the magic of live entertainment, the perfect post-lockdown treat!"

Jacqueline Jossa is set to make her West End debut in A Christmas Carol

The former EastEnders actress was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans and famous friends. "Wow congratulations darling! You're going to be amazing !!!! Xxxx," Billie Faiers told her, with Helen Flanagan adding: "OMG darling amazing!" Nadine Coyle, meanwhile, shared a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa dedicates beautiful message to Dan Osborne

Jacqueline and Dan have been married since 2017

Just one day before her announcement, Jacqueline had teased fans she had some exciting news to share – and many speculated she was pregnant. Replying to one follower who queried whether she was expecting her third child, the down-to-earth star posted a thumbs down emoji, writing: "[Had] lots of these. Nope. Just chubby."

MORE: How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2020?

Jacqueline shares two daughters, Ella, five and Mia, two, with husband Dan Osborne. Dan is also a father to six-year-old son Teddy. The couple have been married since June 2017.

The couple are proud parents to Ella and Mia

In a Q&A with fans on Instagram last month, Jacqueline was asked whether she had plans to expand her family. "It's a really, really hard one because the thought of having more is like, 'Aww cute, maybe one more'," she replied.

"That would be lovely, we always chat about it, but then the realisation and life comes in and it's like, time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.