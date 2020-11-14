Karen Hauer stuns with gorgeous hair makeover The Strictly star showed off her new 'do on Instagram

Karen Hauer is feeling like a new version of herself after unveiling a fresh new dye job on Instagram. The professional dancer posted several photos to her Story, showing off a much-softer colour courtesy of Strictly hairstylist Anna Winterburn.

In one photo, Karen faces the camera side-on wearing a protective visor, with her hair colour looking quite faded as her dark roots and washed-out blonde hue are clearly on show.

Captioning the post, Karen simply wrote: "Karen 2.0."

Revealing the results of her "fresh colour", Karen looked incredibly happy as she sat in a chair and played with her new 'do. The dancer appears to have had a fresh trim as well as an all-over colour, with her blonde hair popping in the light.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Fresh colour alert."

Karen appeared very happy with her fresh colour

Back in October, Karen stunned fans when she ditched the peroxide blonde in favour of silvery grey locks.

Captioning the stunning snap, she wrote: "Thanks to my gorgeous friend @lucajoneshair for giving me a little color/cut revamp. Your new salon @kitchhair is just brilliant. Love ya."

Karen's hair is much blonder now

Needless to say, fans were left obsessed with her post-hairdresser selfie, with one writing: "Your hair looks fantastic Karen!" A second added: "Oh my god… this is perfection." A third wrote: "Love your hair. Can't wait to see you on Strictly rocking it."

Karen's new look came after HELLO! confirmed that she and boyfriend David Webb had split in September after two years together.

Karen opted for silvery grey locks back in October

The pair, who were very active on social media and often shared pictures of them together at their London home, ended their romance on good terms, with David moving out of their house.

The opera singer and the professional dancer both shared their last picture together on August 27, with the pair paying tribute to their dog Marley, which they adopted together.

Karen and David gave their first joint interview to HELLO! back in November 2019, with the BBC star describing David as "my rock".

