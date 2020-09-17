Nicole Kidman misses Keith Urban in heartfelt video during time apart The Big Little Lies actress was incredible proud of her husband as she watched him from afar

Nicole Kidman is such a proud wife! The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a sweet video of herself watching her husband Keith Urban host the ACM Awards.

The Others actress was streaming the show from her laptop in Bryon Bay, where she's been staying over the past few months.

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals new look and divides fans

Because of work commitments and the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions, Nicole was unable to join her husband at the annual music ceremony in Nashville, but that didn't stop her from being there from afar.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman support Keith Urban from afar

In the footage, Nicole was sat at the table smiling while watching Keith on stage. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the ACM Awards here in Bryon Bay."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen. I love you guys," while another wrote: "His intro made me tear up." A third added: "You're an amazing wife, hope Keith wins an award."

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's beautiful home

READ: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban makes surprise revelation about their relationship

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals!

Keith had been nominated for Male Artist of the Year, which was awarded to Luke Combs on the night.

It's a busy time for Keith, who has been promoting his upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, over the past few months, which will be released on 18 September.

The award-winning singer had previously shared the inspiration behind his album's title, The Speed of Now Part 1, in a video posted on his YouTube channel in May.

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals major change that has impacted Keith Urban and their daughters

Keith hosted the ACM Awards from Nashville

He said: "In October 2019, this title came to me: The Speed of Now. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time.

"But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant."

Nicole and Keith have been balancing their busy work schedules with homeschooling their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shares stunning selfie

Nicole and Keith have been staying in Australia and Nashville during the pandemic

The Hours star recently opened up about their experience in lockdown during an interview in HELLO! magazine.

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

READ: Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photo with Keith Urban to mark special occasion

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.