Michelle Keegan shows off jaw-dropping body in skintight cycling gear for this hilarious reason The former Coronation Street star looks flawless!

Michelle Keegan looked preened to perfection in some cycling gear as she poked fun at herself in a hilarious throwback photo.

Referencing one of this year's most popular hobbies, the 33-year-old joked that she failed to keep up her cycling throughout lockdown. "My hobby that lasted three weeks... and what a fantastic three weeks they were #summer2020," she teased.

The snap itself saw Michelle show off her flawless figure in the skintight outfit, which prompted several lovely comments from her fans.

"You look incredible!! If only the hot weather stayed," remarked one follower, while another said: "This is a look." Several other fans simply wrote, "Goals," and "Stunning" as well as posting flame emojis.

Flaunting her trim physique in a pair of cycling shorts and a short-sleeved jersey, the actress had teamed her sporty ensemble with white trainers, sunglasses and a helmet to match.

Despite not being a fan of cycling, Michelle regularly works out and is known to incorporate HIIT sessions and weight training into her daily routine.

The actress shared this cute throwback snap

Back in 2019, the actress gave us some of her top tips on how to get ready for swimsuit season and they aren't as gruelling as you might think. "I drink a pint of water every morning when I wake up," she said.

The Our Girl star also likes to switch things up and get creative with her workouts, to stop them from getting boring. "Find something active that you enjoy so that it doesn't become a chore! I love taking my dog for long walks."

She also advised that grabbing your best girlfriend is key. "Do exercise with a friend," added Michelle. "That way, you can spur each other on."

