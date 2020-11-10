Gwen Stefani's latest look leaves fans pleading with her to stop doing this! She just celebrated her 51st birthday

Gwen Stefani is the queen of quirkiness when it comes to her style but her latest look got fans pleading with her to reign it in.

The Voice host, 51, shared a snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday with her fiancé, Blake Shelton, but it was her edgy fashion sense which got her followers talking.

In the photo, Gwen was posing on the set of the singing show alongside her future husband and her outfit was certainly show-stopping.

She'd teamed a jewelled and tasseled top with fishnets and over-the-knee boots, and Gwen topped off the look with a pair of teeny, tiny denim shorts.

While Gwen looked stunning, her fans could not get to grips with her hot pants and begged her to put something less revealing on.

"Love you but stop with those outfits," wrote one follower, while a second said: "Love the top, the shorts no so much," and plenty of her fans asked: "Where are your pants?"

Gwen's outfit got fans talking

Although there was also an outpouring of love for the happy couple - and also for Gwen's hair - her short shorts somehow managed to steal the show.

But negative reviews on her clothing choice won’t burst Gwen's bubble as she's on cloud nine having just gotten engaged to Blake.

The couple - who have been together for five years - both took to their Instagram accounts to announce the news in October and shared sweet pictures of the moment Gwen said 'yes.'

Gwen and Blake are engaged

Dressed in a red and white T-shirt and a baseball cap, the star planted a kiss on her fiancé as she held up her hand to the camera to show off her sparkly new diamond ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please! Gx," Gwen captioned the photo, followed by a ring and prayer emoji. Next to the same photo, Blake wrote: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

