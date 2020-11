Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating? The professional dancer has recently been linked to Ranvir Singh

Over the past few weeks, Giovanni Pernice has been hit with romance rumours thanks to his sizzling routines with celebrity partner Ranvir Singh during this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Although the two have refuted the claims, the couple's undeniable chemistry has left viewers wondering if there could be something more between the two. "We're definitely not going out, you can't go out anywhere," the GMB host told Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday morning.

There's no denying that Giovanni is one of the more popular stars of Strictly, boasting a huge legion of loyal fans. But how much do we really know about the professional dancer's love life? Find out everything you need to know here...

Who is Giovanni Pernice dating?

It's believed that the pro is single. After dismissing claims that he and Ranvir are secretly dating, the TV star is purely focused on winning Strictly this year.

It seems his last relationship was with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts. The pair met whilst competing in Strictly back in 2018, with Ashley being partnered up with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni with Faye Tozer.

Giovanni Pernice and Ranvir Singh recently sizzled with their Argentine Tango

They confirmed their romance at the end of that year before embarking on the Strictly tour. Speaking to Weekend magazine in January 2019, the American singer said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began.

"It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it's nice."

However, back in January, the former lovebirds confirmed they went their separate ways after one year of dating. At the time, Giovanni tweeted: "@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

Giovanni Pernice with Ashley Roberts

While the former couple claimed to "remain friends", they both removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

In November 2019, Ashley had even discussed the possibility of welcoming her first baby with Giovanni. His best friend Gorka Marquez became a first-time father when girlfriend Gemma Atkinson gave birth to their daughter Mia in July 2019, and Ashley previously said that she and Giovanni could be following in the couple's footsteps – just not any time soon.

"I guess my biological clock should be ticking," she told You magazine. "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year. But then I was like, 'I'm not even gonna put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.'"

The Strictly pro's other relationships - Georgia May Foote

Giovanni has previously dated his former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote, who was in a relationship with her Coronation Street co-star Sean Ward. Before she reached the final in 2015, the soap star confirmed she had parted ways with Sean before embarking on a romance with Giovanni.

Speaking about their relationship, Georgia previously told the Daily Mail: "Gio is everything to me. I'm 100 per cent happy with Gio. He's smitten and I'm the same. We trust each other. We fell in love as friends before anything happened."

He also dated Georgia May Foote

Their relationship ended in 2016, and Georgia posted a statement which read: "It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. Although it was not an easy decision to make, sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of these times."

Jessica Wright

Giovanni then went on to date former TOWIE star Jessica Wright. They were first linked to each other back in November 2017, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. However, six months later, the pair called it quits.

Luba Mushtuk

The Strictly pro has also been linked to fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk - a romance which was swiftly denied. In November 2017, Luba fuelled romance rumours with Giovanni after she shared a video on Twitter of the pair dancing and captioned it, "@pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man'" alongside a winking face emoji. However, Giovanni was quick to dismiss the rumours as he tweeted: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!"

