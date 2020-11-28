Everything you need to know about Strictly star HRVY The Strictly Come Dancing star has a lot of new fans!

HRVY is doing well on Strictly Come Dancing this year, impressing the judges with both his ballroom and Latin routines.

But who is the star, who is partnered with pro dancer Janette Manrara?

Best known as a singer who has supported major artists on tour, the 21-year-old has been building an impressive career over the last few years.

He's also set tongues wagging with rumours flying about his flirtation with one of his co-stars!

So who is HRVY, and what do we know about his life, relationships, and post-Strictly plans?

Read on to find out more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's HRVY addresses Maisie Smith romance rumours

What is HRVY's claim to fame?

The multi-talented star first became known for his singing talent, releasing his single Thank You back in 2013.

He was discovered after uploading videos of himself singing on to Facebook.

He went on to support Little Mix during their Salute tour and The Vamps on their 2018 and 2019 arena tours.

His EPs, Holiday and Talk to Ya, were released in 2017 and in 2019, he collaborated with K-pop group NCT Dream on the song Don't Need Your Love.

Hrvy is dancing with Janette on the show

He continues to be a social media sensation, with his best-known song Personal racking up over 200 million views on YouTube.

Where else might you have spotted him?

He was a presenter on CBBC show Friday Download between 2014 and 2015, talking about the latest trends in music, fashion, and films.

Who is he dating?

HRVY was previously reported to be linked to 18-year-old YouTube and TikTok star Olivia Neill but is single at the moment.

There has been media speculation about his feelings for Strictly co-star Maisie Smith, 19, with the pair snapped leaving the studios minutes apart.

The star has put in long hours at rehearsal

Both have denied that there is any relationship between them, but HRVY told The Sun last week that he'd like to take the star out for dinner.

He said: "I'm sure at one point, when we can, Maisie and I will go out for dinner. I'm pretty sure she's single too, I haven't actually asked, but if we ever go for a meal, I'll make sure I check first."

Did his parents really name him that?

No, they went with the traditional "Harvey" – his full name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell – but he took out all the vowels as a teenager.

The star told Mirror Online: "When I was 17 I thought 'do you know what? I need to be a bit cooler'. So I thought why not just take the vowels out of my name. Hopefully it looks cool, I mean I think it looks cool, but I am biased."

What almost stopped him taking part in Strictly?

The singer and presenter's future on the show was in jeopardy after he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the series. Thankfully, he tested negative a few days later. Phew!

