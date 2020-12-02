Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec stun fans with very racy photo The couple have been happily married since 2017

Janette Manrara took to Instagram on Wednesday with a risque photo of herself and husband, Aljaz Skorjanec. The image shows the Strictly stars posing together in front of an open fire, with Janette sat over her topless husband's lap and smiling as the couple lean into one another. The pair are covered in a soft faux fur rug.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's incredible home revealed

Captioning the professional photo, Janette, 37, wrote: "Oh the weather outside is frightful, and the fire is so delightful #December #ChristmasTime."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Janette and Aljaz's photoshoot

It's no secret that Janette is missing her husband of two years. Aljaz, 30, exited Strictly with his partner Clara Amfo at the weekend, while Janette remains in the 2020 competition with her celeb partner, HRVY.

MORE: Janette Manrara shows off bikini body on romantic holiday with Aljaz Skorjanec

For the duration of the series, the pro dancers are only allowed to bubble up with their dance partners, meaning Aljaz and Janette continue to be separated for the first time since the start of their decade-long romance.

Janette shared a racy photo of the couple on Instagram

It also meant that Janette was unable to console her husband in person following his elimination from the show. Instead, she took to Instagram to pay tribute to her spouse.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec: look back at their three wedding ceremonies

"So sad to say goodbye to @claraamfo and @aljazskorjanec! They brought so much joy to the dance floor! Clara is such a beautiful woman inside and out and a fantastic role model for so many! It was a pleasure watching her shine on @bbcstrictly; a show that means so much to her! I'm sure she will 'keep dancing!'

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017

“And as for my husband, you were a dream partner as always! I absolutely LOVE watching you dance! I cannot wait to hold you tight in my arms! I love you with all my heart!"

Janette and Aljaz have been married since July 2017, and have spoken in the past about their desire to start a family together.

In an interview with HELLO! in March this year, Janette revealed: "Aljaz and I are really looking forward to becoming parents. We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.