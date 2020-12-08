The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe on having more children and daughter Mia's special first birthday plans Catherine opened up to HELLO! about her family life and how she's been supporting those in need

The Bachelor star Catherine Lowe has been enjoying spending quality time with her young family during the pandemic, and admitted that she hasn't ruled out having another baby in the future in an interview with HELLO!.

The doting mum shares children Samuel, four, Isaiah, two, and 11-month-old Mia with husband Sean Lowe.

"Let's just say, the factory isn't closed," she said. "We're open to growing our family so we'll have to see."

VIDEO: Catherine Lowe reveals how she's helping give back to others

During the pandemic, Catherine has appreciated how fortunate she's been, and has been doing her bit to help others in need.

What's more, the kind-hearted star has also been involving her oldest son Samuel, to help teach him the importance of giving to others.

The Bachelor's Catherine and Sean Lowe with their children

Catherine partnered up with Ivory to help supply the elderly with essentials like deodorant and body wash during the lockdown.

She also worked with seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell and his mum, who set up the non-profit organisation, Cool & Dope, to help support older members of society.

"The partnership with Ivory has really given me an opportunity to reinforce to Samuel the importance of being kind to others," Catherine said.

Catherine and Sean haven't ruled out having more children

"Kindness is super important in our household and there are so many ways to make sure we are being nice to one another," she explained.

"It's important to remember that your kids will mirror you and your actions as well so leading by example is super important and something I try to do often."

The graphic designer has had fun creating care packages with her son. "I encourage parents to create Ivory care packages with their kids and deliver them to their elderly neighbours. It's a small gesture that goes a long way."

Catherine and her family are also looking forward to celebrating daughter Mia's first birthday just before Christmas, and are making sure that her big day doesn't get overshadowed.

Catherine's children are getting ready for Christmas and Mia's first birthday

"Since her birthday is so close to Christmas, I've been asking everyone that I know that is in a similar situation of any advice to make it special.

"One idea that stuck out to me was that on her actual birthday, we would replace all the ornaments with birthday related items like balloons and confetti so we'll start that tradition and have the all-important smash cake!"

