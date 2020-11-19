Alex Jones has revealed she may miss Thursday's episode of The One Show after being delayed at the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a video from the hospital carpark, the 43-year-old explained how her youngest son Kit was having a consultation, and that only one parent was allowed inside.

Allowing her husband to go, Alex remained in the car – and she told her fans: "Well I'm not sure if I'm going to make it to The One Show tonight because… I was going to have a shower before going to work, been caught in the rain this morning. Anyway, Charlie and I brought Kit to the hospital for a consultation.

"The appointment was supposed to be at 12.30pm, only one parent could go in. So Charlie went in and it's now half past two. And I'm still sitting in the car outside and there's no sign of them. You obviously can't rush them. They're doing an amazing job in the hospital. But yes, things are getting a bit tight now."

During this past year, Alex has been busy balancing her busy career with being a mum to her two young children. She shares little Teddy and one-year-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson.

Alex shares two young sons with husband Charlie

The doting mum-of-two often speaks frankly about motherhood with her fans, and previously revealed that she tries not to put too much pressure on herself when it comes to being a mum. Speaking to Good Housekeeping back in February, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it.

"Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

