Kate Hudson reveals hilarious Christmas tree fail inside her family home The Hollywood actress lives in LA with her partner Danny Fujikawa and her three children

Kate Hudson is getting ready for the holidays – although her Christmas tree is somewhat unconventional!

The mother-of-three did her best to get her house looking festive, although it didn't go according to plan.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious photo of her lop-sided Christmas tree, which she had attempted to place in the corner of the living room.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's adorable daughter Rani showcases her baking skills

"I tried" she captioned the picture, which was liked over 200,000 times.

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with many considering it the perfect tree to represent the year 2020. "If 2020 were a tree," one wrote, while another commented: "It looks exactly like 2020." A third added: "2020 in a nutshell."

Kate Hudson's Christmas tree placing didn't quite go to plan!

Although the tree wasn't placed upright, it still looked beautiful, and had been decorated with fairy lights with a gold bow at the top.

Kate had also placed festive garlands around windows, adding a stylish touch to the room.

The actress adores Christmas and always spends it with her famous family.

No doubt this year she will be joined by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, as well as her brothers Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Boston Russell, at their home in Aspen, where they go every year.

The Hollywood star's daughter Rani is getting into the Christmas spirit

What's more, this year, Wyatt and his wife Meredith are expecting their first baby, who is due on Christmas Day.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Kurt said of the news: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

Goldie and Kate were among the guests at Meredith's baby shower last month, and have been enjoying spending quality time with the mum-to-be ahead of her baby's arrival.

Kate with her three children - Ryder, Bingham and Rani

The pandemic has made the family appreciate their time with each other even more too. Goldie told USA Today: "We all live together, blocks from each other. So we're really close.

"I rode my bike over to Kate's the other day. We're just blessed, but it's not just blessed. This was a design. We want to be together.

"That's the good news and no one lives out of state, not yet. We're in good shape there, for sure."

