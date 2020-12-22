Kate Hudson's bar inside her LA mansion gets the most incredible makeover The newest, booziest addition to her bar is like a giant work of art

Kate Hudson showed off a massive, incredible addition to the bar room inside her LA mansion just ahead of Christmas. The Almost Famous star has just added an enormous vodka tree!

As Kate explains, she wanted the tree since she isn't able to host a big, vodka-themed party like she did last year. The incredible structure is in the middle of her bar room (that's right, a bar room), and is shaped like a Christmas tree.

The branches are bottles upon bottles of vodka with white and pink roses interspersed throughout.

WATCH: Kate Hudson adds the booziest Christmas tree to her bar room

The piece, which is truly a work of art, reaches all the way up towards her high ceilings.

"I couldn’t have a little King St. Vodka Friend-Tini party for the holidays so I asked my beautiful friend Eric Buterbaugh to create a tree that would go in its place to feel like my bar room was filled with celebratory holiday joy!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Can you spot the many, many bottles of vodka tucked in this gorgeous tree?

"And boy did he come through with a tree that we will now have to recreate every year!!! Love you! Happy Holiday," she added.

Famous friends even chimed in. Katie Couric added in the comments: "So beautiful! Can you send them over here??," while actress Lena Headey added "I’m coming when the doors are open".

While Kate's vodka tree is sure to impress, not all of her Christmas trees stood up to the test, so to speak.

Last week the star took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of her lop-sided Christmas tree, which she had attempted to place in the corner of the living room.

Not all trees are perfect. Especially not this one Kate attempted to erect in 2020

"I tried," she captioned the picture, which was liked over 200,000 times. Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with many considering it the perfect tree to represent the year 2020. "If 2020 were a tree," one wrote, while another commented: "It looks exactly like 2020." A third added: "2020 in a nutshell."