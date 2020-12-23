Ruth Langsford impresses fans with update to genius Christmas wrapping hack The This Morning star is the Queen of Christmas!

Earlier this month, Ruth Langsford thrilled fans with one of the best Christmas wrapping tips we've ever seen.

On Wednesday, the star returned to social media with an update – and it might be even better!

SEE: Ruth Langsford's genius home hack is ideal for a cosy Christmas

The presenter shared a short video which showed her wrapping presents as she'd previously recommended, while leaning on an ironing board instead of a table or bed.

This time, though, all the presents were covered in the same stylish gift wrap, deep red paper with a gold reindeer print.

The impressive pile of presents almost covered the ironing board, and each was topped with curled gold ribbon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows fans with another impressive Christmas wrapping hack

Ruth captioned the clip: "Mammoth wrapping session on the ironing board today... using @sam_balshaw tip of wrapping gifts in the same paper for each person... then no tags required!! #christmas #wrapping #presents #ironingboard."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes says he's 'overwhelmed' by fan support in heartfelt message

SEE: Ruth Langsford forced to defend herself over COVID-19 safety rules

The This Morning co-host's fans rushed to share their approval.

One added a clapping hands emoji as they commented: "That is a brilliant tip!"

Ruth is inspiring fans with her Christmas preparations

Others added: "Very impressed," "What a fab tip," and: "Used this trick today, so much easier!!"

One did have a query, however, wondering: "How do you remember [whose] paper is [whose]?"

Ruth's wrapping guru Sam Balshaw helpfully responded: "Sellotape a little of the paper to an A4 sheet - works a treat."

Ruth replied to her friend's advice: "ANOTHER fantastic tip mate! X."

The 60-year-old is clearly helping to make Christmas easier for a lot of people.

The star will celebrate with husband and co-host Eamonn Holmes

When she shared her original ironing board hack, her fans gushed about how useful it was.

One wrote: "You read my mind! Earlier today the dreaded thought of wrapping on the bed filled me with utter dread & memories of the backaches I endure every year! So thank you for this fantastic tip."

A second agreed, adding: "What a brilliant idea… I’ve never thought of that but it’s perfect. Thank you."

Other followers agreed, commenting: "What a great idea," "This is genius," and: "I love this!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.