Jennifer Lopez sparks reaction with new post-Christmas travel photos

Jennifer Lopez is back to work after the holidays, and she’s definitely doing it in style! Kicking up her heels – well actually her Timbs – on a private jet post Christmas, the Hustlers star posted a snap of herself on her way to her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV gig in New York City, and fans couldn’t get over her look.

In a modern take on her Jenny From the Block style from the 1990s, JLo rocked a $1,200 burgundy velvet Dior bucket hat in the social media pics as she urged fans to send her a message with the songs they'd love for her to perform. Alongside the photos, Jennifer wrote: “New Year’s #RockinEve here I come!! Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want to hear on my setlist!!! @RockinEve.”

JLo showed off her private jet travelling style on Instagram as she headed off for her next gig on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's mum dances up a storm with Hoda Kotb at her show

Likes for the pair of pictures – one of JLo on board the private jet, and the other another stylish shot on the tarmac – instantly began to roll in. "10K likes in 51 seconds! Jlo is a boss!!" wrote one enthusiastic follower, while another declared: "YESSSS QUEEN."

And Jennifer’s luxe travelling outfit didn’t go unnoticed with at least one fan ready to copy her look, saying: "I need that hat, babe."

No doubt JLo's glam NYE looks will also spark some serious wardrobe envy as she headlines Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC, taking to the stage right before the famed midnight ball drop in Times Square. Also set to perform at the 31 December extravaganza are Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Maluma and more chart-topping stars.

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Ciara will be back to host as they did as we rang in 2020 a year ago, and will be joined by Pose star Billy Porter, who will also perform.

Meanwhile, Jennifer will definitely be looking forward to kicking off 2021, after a year in which she had to postpone her wedding with baseball star fiancé Alex Rodriguez not once but twice. JLo and A-Rod had planned a June 2020 wedding in Italy, but cancelled it due to the pandemic.

"We tried to regroup for later in the year, you know, a few months ago, and it was like, nope, still not the right time, so it was just a little disappointing," Jennifer reflected in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "And then you just think to yourself, ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way...

"And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens."

