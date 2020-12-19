Jennifer Aniston makes romantic Christmas revelation The A-lister opened up in an interview

As far as Jennifer Aniston is concerned, it's not Christmas without mistletoe!

The A-lister has previously revealed that the romantic shrubs are a must-have in her household when the festive season rolls around, telling the Belfast Telegraph in 2016 that celebrations at her home include: "Great music, good, warm, cosy food, a great fireplace, the right alchemy of people and mistletoe - you've gotta have some mistletoe."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's home has to be seen to be believed

The 51-year-old elaborated: "Usually there's a Christmas tree-trimming party, with hot chocolate and chilli and a bunch of friends."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's pristine garden is unbelievable

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the Friends actress might not be able to host all of her friends this year, but that doesn't mean she'll be alone on the big day – she'll have her furry friend Lord Chesterfield by her side!

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston reveals her dream job - and you won’t believe what it is

COVID-19 will mean the star's Christmas may look a little different this year

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she announces major news

In October, Jennifer revealed that she'd welcomed an adorable new Labrador puppy to the family, sharing the news on Instagram.

Jen's new pup

Posting a heart-melting clip of the pup with a toy in its mouth, she wrote: "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [paws emoji] family… This is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield [heart emoji]. He stole my heart immediately.

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

Jennifer's followers were overjoyed at the new addition to her household, with many posting heart-eyes and heart emojis in response.

One commented: "He is adorable - our Labrador is a Chesterfield too xx."

Others added: "Aww my heart he’s the cutest ever," and: "The cutest… my heart is melting"

Keen animal lover Jen already has two older dogs, Schnauzer mix Clyde and black and white pit bull Sophie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.